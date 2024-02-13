Is D.J. Wagner playing today vs Ole Miss? Looking at Kentucky guard’s availability against the Rebels

Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner is pivotal to the Kentucky Wildcats' success throughout the season. He has missed time throughout the year with a high ankle sprain. However, he returned for his first action since Jan. 27 against the Arkansas Razorbacks off the bench on Saturday. But will he be able to play in tonight's game against the Ole Miss Rebels?

Is D.J. Wagner playing today?

D.J. Wagner returned on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks, coming off the bench for the first time since Jan. 27. He just recovered from an ankle injury. Wagner should be able to play in this game without any obstacles.

Expect to see him return to the starting lineup and get a bit of a second wind as he had some time off the court. With Tre Mitchell already ruled out, expect Wagner to get more action in tonight's game.

D.J. Wagner injury update

The injury update for this game is that there is no injury anymore. He played on Saturday against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. In 14 minutes off the bench, he posted just three points, one assist and a steal in the game. Wagner looked as close to 100 percent as he could be right now and should reinsert himself into the starting lineup.

D.J. Wagner college stats

Wagner has been playing incredibly well in 19 games throughout the season. He is shooting at a lesser level than expected. He is shooting 43.1% from the floor, 30.0% from beyond the arc and 68.9% from the charity stripe. Wagner is averaging 11.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

