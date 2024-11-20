Shelomi Sanders is the youngest daughter of legendary NFL cornerback Deion Sanders, the Colordao Buffaloes' football coach. She is also a younger sister to football stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, making an athletic journey and fitness a constant focus growing up.

After playing for Jackson State and Colorado with the family, she transferred from the Buffaloes this year.

Is Shelomi Sanders diabetic?

Along with her athletic pursuits, Shelomi Sanders also manages type-1 diabetes, requiring her to regularly monitor her blood sugar and practice insulin therapy.

She found out about her condition when she was 13 years old. The first sign came when the guard began slimming down rapidly after going on runs and hitting the weight room with Deion Sanders. The second sign came when Shelomi remained thirsty despite drinking nearly two gallons of water.

The diagnosis occurred when she was rushed to the emergency room for a stomach ache.

With the rise of NIL and collaborative opportunities in college sports, Shelomi Sanders has turned the setback into one of her strengths. Her collaboration with Dexcom allows her to balance the physical and mental demands of diabetes.

She is also using the collaboration to educate fans and young athletes to pursue their sporting dreams.

"So, I'm a type one diabetic," Shelomi said about Dexcom's glucose monitoring technology on the "On Her Turf "show. "That means my pancreas doesn't produce insulin, so I have to give it to myself. Also, it's my levels, they go up, they go down. It's just a whole wind of things. So, Dexcom is a CGM. It helps me calculate. It helps me look at my levels.

"I can tell when it's going up, it's going down. They also have a feature which I can share with my family and with my trainers. So, when I'm on the court, if it's going low, it's going high, they'll be able to see from their device as well."

Shelomi Sanders is part of the first Dexcom NIL class of athletes. Her first deal with the company came in April 2023. She also signed with Dexcom U in October, the company initiative to celebrate diabetic athletes and break barriers in the athletic world.

