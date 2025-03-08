Is Flau'Jae Johnson playing today? All we know about LSU star's availability vs No. 2 Texas

With Angel Reese in the WNBA, Flau'Jae Johnson has become the leader of the LSU Tigers this season. The junior guard leads Kim Mulkey’s squad with 18.9 points per game while also averaging 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

However, Johnson has been struggling with a leg injury for about three weeks. Earlier this month, Mulkey said that the Savannah, Georgia native would be shut down for the conference tournament with her eyes set on making a run in the national tournament.

LSU will face the second-seeded Texas Longhorns tonight in the SEC tournament semifinal in Greenville, South Carolina.

Is Flau'Jae Johnson playing tonight?

No, Flau'Jae Johnson has been shut down for the SEC tournament. While the decision will hurt the Tigers’ chances of winning the conference and perhaps get a higher seed, coach Kim Mulkey has explained that she prefers to sit the guard down and rest for a week before taking action in the field of 68.

Johnson has had shin inflammation since a Feb. 16 loss to Texas. While she still suited up and played against Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama, the junior sat out in the season finale versus Ole Miss and missed LSU’s tournament debut against Florida.

Johnson’s six points against the Crimson Tide were her lowest output of the season, as she hit just two of her 12 shots. While the injury probably isn’t severe enough to prevent Johnson from playing in the national tournament, it may have taken a toll on her game.

What to expect from LSU against Texas after Flau'Jae Johnson’s injury?

Aneesah Morrow was instrumental in LSU's win over Florida. - Source: Imagn

The LSU Tigers already had a tall task in facing the Texas Longhorns, but with Flau'Jae Johnson’s absence, they will need several players to step up their game. However Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have enough depth to remain competitive even without their leading scorer.

LSU already passed their first test with flying colors in the tournament, defeating Florida 101-87 in the conference quarterfinals. Aneesah Morrow had a game-high 36 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.

Morrow has averaged 17.3 points in her last 10 games and should again be the focal point of the Tigers’ offense. Mikaylah Williams should be LSU’s primary ball-handler against the Longhorns and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists. She is also coming off a 16-point performance against the Gators.

Morrow may have to face Texas big Madison Booker, who averages 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds and is an imposing presence in the paint.

The Longhorns present a different challenge. Texas is the top-ranked team in the nation, holding a 30-2 record. They lost a single game in conference play and are on the short list of favorites to win the national title.

