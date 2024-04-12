Is Gabbie Marshall going to the WNBA? Taking a closer look at Iowa guard's draft eligibility in 2024 

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall played her last college career game on April 7 after five years as a Hawkeye. She has been the team's defense expert, pairing up with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin to take the Hawkeyes to their second straight championship appearance.

Gabbie Marshall graduated from the University of Iowa in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Health and Human Physiology with plans to pursue her master's in occupational therapy. As of now, she has not indicated any interest in taking her talents to the WNBA.

Is Gabbie Marshall going to the WNBA?

No. Despite being eligible for the draft, Gabbie Marshall will not be going to the WNBA. While she is a great defensive player, Marshall's stats are relatively quite low to be considered a pro-league prospect.

In her college career, Marshall averaged 6.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 37.6%. Teams would likely be unwilling to bank on players like her in an era where numbers speak the most.

Expand Tweet

The other option for the guard would be to go international like former Iowa player Monika Czinano, but she has not expressed any interest in it as of now. When speaking in her last year with the team, Marshall said:

“My mentality this year is to focus on my teammates. Just making the most of every opportunity that I get, all the memories that we’re making. I think it’s really bittersweet.

“I think in my other years I’ve just focused on improving in basketball, which I’m still doing but at the same time, I know I’m nearing the end of my basketball career forever. I’m just trying to soak in all the memories off and on the court," Marshall said.

Gabbie Marshall signs off as one of Iowa women's basketball's best

Gabbie Marshall, along with Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, were the three driving forces behind the Iowa Hawkeyes' exploits. Notably, Marshall played in 166 games, the most for any player in Big Ten women's basketball history.

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark is well aware of the impact that Marshall has on the court. After their Final Four win over the UConn Huskies, Clark said:

"Gabbie Marshall just comes up with big defensive plays all the time. Like you see it time and time again for us. And she doesn't get enough credit for what she does. She guards one of the best players in the country and really, you know, challenges her quite a bit."

With Clark headed to the WNBA as the expected No. 1 pick and Martin looking into coaching, the three women leave behind a huge legacy in Iowa.

Do you think Marshall can play in the WNBA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Also Read: WNBA Draft Projection for Iowa players in the 2024 WNBA Draft