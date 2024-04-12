WNBA Draft Projection for Iowa players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The Iowa Hawkeyes roster will look very different next season, with many key players eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Hawkeyes are fresh off a second straight trip to the national championship game but were not able to come away with the title on either occasion.

The Iowa roster featured many players who played a pivotal role in the team's recent success and were in their final year of eligibility. This group of players is now eligible to be selected in the WNBA draft and will likely include the first overall pick as well.

Here's a look at the WNBA Draft projections for Iowa players in this year's WNBA Draft.

Iowa draft prospects and projections

Caitlin Clark, Guard

Projection: First Round, Pick No. 1, Indiana Fever

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is the clear-cut number-one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Indiana Fever own the first pick for the second straight season, and all signs point to Indiana selecting Clark first overall.

Clark played four seasons at Iowa and is one of the most dominant scorers in college basketball. She led the nation in scoring and assists this season, averaging 31.6 points and 8.9 assists. Not only can she score at a high rate, but she also shoots the ball at an efficient 45.5% from the field and 37.8% from the 3-point range.

Clark passed Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's college basketball this season but didn't stop there. She broke the late Pete Maravich's record to become NCAA basketball's all-time leading scorer.

Clark will likely be an immediate starer for the Fever and will attract a ton of attention from the opposition. She has the talent to become the face of the franchise and turn the entire organization around.

Gabbie Marshall, Guard

Projection: Third Round, Pick No. 36, Las Vegas Aces

Gabbie Marshall has the potential to bring an elite defensive presence to a Las Vegas Aces team that owned the top defensive rating last season. The Aces could scoop up Marshall in the late second or third round.

Marshall's draft stock isn't super high, but she's an experienced player who boasts a perimeter lockdown defensive ability. Marshall doesn't score at a high rate and isn't a ball-dominant player. But being a role player behind A'Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young would allow her to play more to her strengths.

In five seasons at Iowa, Marshall averaged 6.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, along with 1.4 steals. She's a steady shooter from beyond the arc, but her free-throw numbers have dropped significantly each season.

Molly Davis, Guard

Projection: Undrafted

Molly Davis' fifth and final season of eligibility was cut short due to a knee injury suffered in early March. Davis missed Iowa's run to the national championship game due to this injury and will now move on from college basketball.

Davis was an elite scoring threat during her three seasons with Central Michigan but saw a dramatic decrease in her scoring output after teaming up with Caitlin Clark at Iowa in 2022.

She averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and three assists in 31 games last season. Although she scores at a lower rate, she shot over 50% from the field and 40.7% from the 3-point range last season.

At five-foot-seven, Davis is a bit undersized for the professional level, and as a result, she isn't expected to be taken in the WNBA Draft.

Kate Martin, Guard

Projection: Undrafted

Kate Martin played a key role in the Hawkeyes' recent success as a strong scorer and rebounder. Martin will likely go undrafted after a strong five seasons at Iowa. She ranked third in points for the Hawkeyes last season and second in rebounding.

Martin heavily improved her shooting numbers throughout her college career and finished her final season shooting over 50%. Last season, she averaged 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

While Martin likely won't be selected in the WNBA Draft, she could get into coaching at the college level in the future. Her knowledge of the game and leadership as a player is something that would translate well as a coach.

Martin was named to Iowa's 21st "So You Want To Be A Coach" program by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association in February. This program recognizes the academic accomplishments and contributions on and off the court of a player based on a written recommendation from their head coach.

