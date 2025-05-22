“Is he good?”, “Tuff”: Kansas fans divided as KC standout Corbin Allen signs for Jayhawks

Head coach Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have been working hard on the recruiting front this offseason. Their 2025 class is headlined by the signing of five-star Darryn Peterson. However, the team has also been working to add depth, and on Tuesday, they made another strong signing, Corbin Allen.

Allen is a three-star recruit from Kansas City who will be joining the Jayhawks next season. Although he is not expected to play significant minutes right away, he could grow into a key contributor over the next few seasons. The Kansas men's basketball Instagram account announced the signing in a post on Tuesday.

Shortly after the post was made, fans flocked to the comments. They were divided, with some praising the signing, whereas others were uncertain about how good he is as a relatively unknown recruit.

"Is he good? Why the late sign?" one fan wrote.

"Tuff," one fan commented.

"You know I looooove the local ones! I just means more!" one fan added.

Fans continued to discuss the signing in the comments.

"Good or nah wassup ??" one fan wrote.

"Another bench player that will transfer after the season wohoo," one fan commented.

"Hometown hero," one fan added.

Head coach Bill Self speaks about the addition of Corbin Allen to the Kansas Jayhawks

On Tuesday, the Jayhawks made an official press release for the signing of Corbin Allen on their website. In the release, Self made a statement about Allen's signing, praising him for what he did in high school.

"Corbin will be a nice addition to our program," Self said. "He had a great high school career at Oak Park and has been well coached by our own Kansas alum Sherron Collins. We feel Corbin can be a contributor in time and we look forward to helping him develop and watching his progress."

Allen is the fourth recruit to sign with Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks this offseason. He is joining a strong class that already includes five-star Darryn Peterson and four-star Samis Calderon as the standouts.

Darryn Peterson is one of the two highest-ranked recruits in the nation this year, alongside BYU's A.J. Dybantsa. He is expected to have an immediate impact on the team and possibly leave for the NBA after one season. Allen is expected to take a longer road in his development and likely will not impact the Jayhawks on the court next season.

