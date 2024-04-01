Is Iowa vs LSU game on ABC? Exploring Caitlin Clark's Elite Eight game details

The Women's March Madness basketball tournament resumes on Monday with the Elite Eight, and it features one of the most anticipated games of the entire season as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the LSU Tigers. The game tips off at 7:15 p.m. ET.

In the previous national championship, the LSU emerged victorious over Iowa with a final score of 102-85. Now, heading into the rematch in the Elite Eight, here is everything you need to know.

Is Iowa vs LSU basketball game on ABC today?

No, the Iowa vs LSU women's basketball Elite Eight game is not on ABC.

On Saturday, both Iowa and LSU's games were on ABC, but the Elite Eight game will not be.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been attracting significant viewership during the tournament, as in their Round of 32 game against West Virginia, the game had a record viewership of 4.9 million. It marked the fourth Hawkeyes women's game this season that averaged over 3 million viewers.

What channel is Iowa vs LSU basketball game on today?

The NCAA March Madness Elite 8 matchup featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes against the LSU Tigers is scheduled for Monday, April 1, 2024. The game will tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET (4:15 p.m. PT) and will be televised on ESPN.

The game being shown on main ESPN will likely draw massive numbers, especially with this being a rivalry game and a rematch of last season.

Iowa is led by Caitlin Clark, while LSU has Angel Reese, as they are two of the biggest names in women's basketball.

"I think overall it's just going to be a really great game for women's basketball," Caitlin Clark said after Iowa's win over Colorado. "They're really solid one through five. We know we are going to have to rebound the basketball.

"But more than anything I think just building off this win today, I think this was the first time in about three games we were able to put together what felt like a complete basketball game on both ends of the floor."

Why is Iowa vs LSU not on ABC?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs LSU Tigers will not be shown on ABC as the broadcast channel elected to keep its usual non-sports Monday night programming slate intact.

Instead of showing the Iowa vs LSU game, ABC will air an episode of "Jeopardy!" before showing new "Wheel of Fortune" and "American Idol" episodes.

The Hawkeyes enter the game as a two-point favorite to defeat the LSU Tigers on Monday night. The winner, Iowa vs LSU, will play the winner of UConn vs USC in the Final Four.

