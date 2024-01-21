Is Jordan Brown playing today vs Tulane? Memphis Tiger Center status explored

Senior center Jordan Brown has been one of the best players for the Memphis Tigers, but he hasn't been available for most of the regular season. He has missed the last 11 games as he has been away from the team due to undisclosed reasons since Dec. 2.

Last year's Lou Henson Award winner returned to the University of Memphis last week in an attempt to return to the team. He attended a players-only meeting and reportedly tried to apologize to get rid of any unresolved issues. However, the team was not ready for Jordan Brown to return, so he went home to California.

Despite traveling with the team to take on the Tulane Green Wave, coach Penny Hardaway explained that he expects Jordan Brown to return to action eventually but will not be playing today.

"I don't think it's over," Hardaway said. "I think the guys just have to get with Jordan. We're giving them some mental time and see where it goes. I think that's just premature from hearing from them ... [Brown] is still out right now."

Throughout his seven games this season, he struggled a bit, as he played 13.6 minutes and recorded 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game.

How much better can the Memphis Tigers get if Jordan Brown returns to the program?

Jordan Brown has been one of the best big men in the nation, but this team has learned how to win without him. Entering Sunday's game against the Tulane Green Wave, the Tigers are ranked 10th in the country and have gone 10-1 in his absence.

If Brown can return to the program and suit up, at worst, it will add another body to the frontcourt rotation. He has shown to really step up and should come back with a vengeance to prove he is still a top player in college basketball.

Whatever chemistry issue is going on is one thing that the team will figure out. Still, having Brown in the lineup, they will be able to dominate and be a legitimate championship contender.

