Is Kamilla Cardoso playing tonight vs. Iowa? Looking at Gamecocks Center’s availability ahead of NCAA Championship Game

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso has been one of the forces behind the South Carolina Gamecocks' dominance throughout the season. However, her availability is going to be a question mark after suffering a knee injury against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Final Four.

Having Cardoso in the lineup is critical for the team's success as in the postseason she is averaging 26.5 minutes and recording 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. She already missed the opening game of this season's NCAA Tournament, so let's explore how likely it is that she plays today.

Is Kamilla Cardoso playing today?

Kamilla Cardoso suffered an ankle/knee injury in the Final Four but was able to return to the court, so she is expected to play in the national championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

She appeared to land awkwardly on her right ankle and had a visible limp before heading to the locker room right before halftime. She was able to return to the court for the second half and played well.

This is going to be her final college basketball game as well as she declared for the WNBA draft last week. So barring any setbacks, expect coach Dawn Staley to use Kamilla Cardoso in today's game.

Also Read: What is Kamilla Cardoso's ethnicity? All we know about the South Carolina center

Kamilla Cardoso's stats last game

Kamilla Cardoso has been one of the better players for the South Carolina Gamecocks and proved so in the Final Four against the third-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack.

In that game, she played 23 minutes and finished with a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 10-of-12 from the floor and making both of her free-throw attempts.

Kamilla Cardoso's stats vs. Iowa

These teams met in last season's Final Four and Cardoso was able to have a significant impact in the 77-73 loss. She played 32 minutes and recorded 14 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 7-for-9 from the floor and missing her only free-throw attempt.

Also Read: Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo beats $3.2M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark to bag esteemed Dawn Staley Award as top guard

Poll : Will South Carolina remain undefeated? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion