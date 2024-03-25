What is Kamilla Cardoso's ethnicity? All we know about the South Carolina center

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's team have been dominating throughout the season, and one of the reasons is because of senior center Kamilla Cardoso. The six-foot-nine center is from Montes Claros, Brazil, and has a Hispanic/Latina ethnicity. She decided to play high school basketball in the United States for the Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Cardoso would dominate in high school and be rated the fifth-best player in her class by ESPN. She would commit to playing for the Syracuse Orange where she won the ACC Freshman of the Year. She was also named the co-ACC Defensive Player of the Year. After the season, she transferred to the South Carolina Gamecocks, where she brought her tenacity to the SEC.

She has been a force on the court for the undefeated Gamecocks as she is averaging 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.6 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game. She has been shooting the ball has been extremely as she is connecting on 58.4% from the floor, 67.2% from the free-throw line and has not missed a three thus far.

Kamilla Cardoso has been a force down low, where she makes sure her team can dominate with their unbelievable talent. With South Carolina chasing history, this is going to be a chance for Kamilla Cardoso to continue improving her standing for a potential WNBA career after the season, or return to the team with one year remaining of her NCAA eligibility.

Will Kamilla Cardoso and the South Carolina Gamecocks win the 2024 NCAA Championship?

While the Round of 32 is still going on, the South Carolina Gamecocks already advanced to the Sweet 16 that takes place later this week. They will be playing the winner of the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Indiana Hoosiers in that game. The South Carolina Gamecocks are four wins away from cutting down the nets for the second time in three years.

There has not been an undefeated national champion since the UConn Huskies in 2015-16, and if the Gamecocks were to do it, they would become the 10th program in NCAAW history to do so. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, we are approaching unfamiliar territory as they are -150 to win the national championship while the next-best odds, the Iowa Hawkeyes, are sitting at +550.

Having a dominant force down low like Kamilla Cordoso definitely helps make things a lot easier as she is crashing the glass and defending the rim. This South Carolina Gamecocks program has an excellent coach in Dawn Staley and should continue marching on. Their region has not had an upset as all eight teams have made the Round of 32, but no one in the country matches up to the Gamecocks right now.

