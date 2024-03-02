Is Kyle Filipowski playing tonight vs Virginia? Duke Center’s status explored ahead of Cavaliers matchup

The Duke Blue Devils welcome the Virginia Cavaliers at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in the Atlantic Coast Conference. All eyes will be on Duke's big man Kyle Filipowski, who's averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Fipikowski suffered a minor injury in Duke's loss against Wake Forest after he collided with a fan storming the court. Duke coach Jon Scheyer on Filipowski's availability on on "Fast Break with Jon Scheyer":

"He's just not 100% after what happened. He's not himself. Hopefully, he takes another step (Tuesday) and he can be ready for Wednesday."

Here's the video of the center's injury:

Is Kyle Filipowski playing tonight vs Virginia?

Kyle Filipowski returned to the starting 5 in Duke's last game against Louisville Cardinals. He played 30 minutes and scored nine points, dished out six assists and grabbed 10 boards.

Duke will need his services again tonight against Virginia, and he will be ready. The Blue Devils are 14-2 on their home court. They are sixth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game, led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 6.2.

Duke's opponents, the Cavaliers, are 12-6 in conference matchups and 21-8 overall. Virginia has a 5-0 record in games decided by three points or fewer.

Duke vs. Virginia Details

Date: March 2, Saturday

Time: 6 P.M. ET

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Virginia will be televised on ESPN, with Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin on the call for the game.

Will Duke take the W in this game to make their record 23-6 or will Virginia win it on the road?

