Top 7 memes as Duke center Kyle Filipowski suits up for Louisville following court storming incident

Kyle Filipowski has become the target of jokes due to a picture of him that was taken during a court-storming incident during the Duke Blue Devils matchup with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons over the weekend. The game was a humiliation for the No. 10-ranked Blue Devils, as they lost 79-83 to the unranked Demon Deacons.
The internet wasted no time to mock the Duke player for a picture taken in the aftermath of the defeat. Some mocked him for his fear-filled face, comparing him to more Laconian figures:
Some compared him to Heather, a character from Disney Channel's 2002 Double Teamed movie:
Fake injuries were added to the jokes and comparisons:
Dark Elmo jokes were also the order of the day:
Some jokes were made in comparison to the XFL and a not-so-charismatic player:
Kile Filipowski will probably need a safe around which he can have more liberty:
A direct comparison was made with Celtic's Paul Pierce, who had a video of him seemingly faking an injury during his time in Boston:
A joke based on Michael from The Office was made, comparing the way both treat their injuries:
Kyle Filipowski's stats in the current season
At the moment, Kyle Filipowski is averaging 16.9 (132nd in the nation), 8.2 rebounds (79th in the nation), and 2.8 assists (150+ in the nation). His field goal percentage of 50% is tied for 103rd in the nation.
The Blue Devils managed to defeat the Louisville Cardinals 84-59 on Wednesday. Filipowski had nine points, six assists, and 10 rebounds. This was in 29 minutes of overall playtime. Their next game will be on Saturday, against the Virginia Cavaliers, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Duke is currently No. 10 in the country, with an overall record of 22-6 that has them second in the SEC behind the North Carolina Tar Heels.