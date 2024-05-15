Is LeBron James' son Bronny James 6'4"? Fact-checking claims about USC star's height

Bronny James announced his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft last month, but he also maintained his college eligibility and entered the transfer portal. The former USC Trojans guard was one of 78 players who received an invite to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which began on May 12 and will continue through May 19.

Bronny had been listed at six-foot-four during his first - and potentially only - season of college basketball and throughout his high school career. His measurements, though, revealed that he's actually two and a half inches shorter, as he was measured at six-foot-1.5". While his height could move him down some draft boards, his wingspan was measured at six-foot-7.25", which should help him make up for his lack of size.

There has been plenty of attention on the son of future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James, due to his father's legendary career in the sport.

While he maintained his collegiate eligibility, Bronny is expected to remain in the 2024 NBA Draft after being medically cleared, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who tweeted:

"Sources: Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week."

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during an offseason practice in July, which is likely something teams will monitor in the pre-draft process.

He didn't make his college debut until December 10th, missing USC's first eight games of the season. Bronny appeared in 25 games, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game, shooting just 36.6% from the field, 26.7% from the 3-point range and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

Bronny James weighs in on playing with LeBron James

LeBron James hasn't been shy about his desire to team up with his son Bronny James.

While he has not previously addressed the matter, the former USC Trojans guard was asked if playing with his father was a dream of his while speaking with the media at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine:

"No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much."

There had been talks that whichever team drafts Bronny could land LeBron. That chatter has died down in recent weeks, though, as the four-time NBA MVP is widely expected to return to the LA Lakers.