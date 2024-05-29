Is Mark Sears returning to Alabama basketball? Exploring the Crimson Tide guard's commitment status for 2024-25 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw one of their top men's basketball players explore his options as he declared for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility. However, he has made his decision ahead of Wednesday's NCAA deadline.

In a post on his Instagram page, Mark Sears made his plans clear that he will be returning to the Alabama Crimson Tide for a fifth season.

In a discussion with ESPN, Sears talked about why he decided to return to the Alabama Crimson Tide instead of remaining in the draft class.

"I got good feedback from the NBA," Sears said. "But I can still get better in a few areas. I want to show I am a dog on defense next season, continue to bring vocal leadership, and work on my body and get into better shape.

"NIL has changed basketball, and NBA teams told me that age isn't a factor in today's game, so I was comfortable coming back to try and bring home a national championship to Alabama."

Mark Sears had a breakout season in 2023-24 as he helped lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to their first Final Four appearance. He averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes in 37 games.

What should we expect from Mark Sears and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024-25 season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide (25-12) defeated the Charleston Cougars, Grand Canyon Lopes, North Carolina Tar Heels and Clemson Tigers in their run to the Final Four. However, they had a great offseason and added some talent to Nate Oats' team.

They added forwards Derrion Reid and Naasir Cunningham, center Aiden Sherrell and guard Labaron Philon. The program also added guard Houston Mallette (Pepperdine), center Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers), guard Chris Youngblood (USF) and guard Aden Holloway (Auburn) through the NCAA transfer portal.

The team should be in the conversation for the national championship, and anything else would be a bit of a disappointment. Expect them to be among the top of the Southeastern Conference and a top seed in next year's NCAA Tournament.

