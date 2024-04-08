The NCAA men's basketball championship will happen on Monday, April 8 at 9:20 p.m. ET, as the UConn Huskies take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Huskies beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Final Four to advance to the national championship. Purdue beat NC State.

The national championship game will happen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Is NCAA men's national championship game on CBS?

The NCAA men's national championship game will not air on CBS. It will be on TBS.

The game can also be seen on TNT and truTV and streamed on Max.

Ian Eagle serves as the play-by-play announcer, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill are the analysts and Tracy Wolfson is the reporter.

College GameDay also hosts a preview show at 7 p.m. ET before the national championship game.

Who is favored to win the national championship?

The UConn Huskies are seven-point favorites to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship on Monday.

Although Purdue is the underdog, the Boilermakers feel confident they can pull off the upset to get the win.

"There’s pressure every game when you’re the team that we are and everybody always gives us their best shot," Purdue point guard Braden Smith said (via Yahoo). "We’re here for a reason. We worked really hard to be here and I think we’ve done a great job to put ourselves in this position and hopefully make history and bring home a championship."

UConn, however, believes it can succeed if it manages to take Zach Edey out of the game.

"A lot of their offense goes through Edey and if we can do as much as we can to pressure the ball and cause turnovers and limit Edey’s touches, we’re going to be successful," UConn point guard Stephon Castle said.

"It all starts on the ball with disrupting the passes and not letting them get looks and it’s a job that me, Tristen [Newton] and Cam [Spencer] have to do to set the tone early...

"We know how dominant Edey's been all year but we believe in [Clingan] and he's going to have a great game. I feel like they match up pretty well and if they can cancel each other out, then we'll win the battles on the perimeter."

