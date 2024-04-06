Is Paige Bueckers playing today vs Iowa? Looking at UConn guard’s availability ahead of Final Four

Paige Bueckers has been instrumental in leading the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies (33-5) to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament this season. The superstar guard is in her senior year and will be eager to guide her team to a national championship title before entering the WNBA draft. If Bueckers and the Huskies want to play in the title game, they need to get past Caitlin Clark's top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4) on Friday.

Is Paige Bueckers playing today vs. Iowa?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Final Four Previews

Yes. Paige Bueckers will be in the lineup tonight for the UConn Huskies in their crunch Final Four matchup against Iowa at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bueckers is reportedly not dealing with any injury heading into the contest and should start against the Hawkeyes.

Ahead of UConn's clash against Iowa, Bueckers said:

“Everybody knows basketball is a team sport. But again, just wanting to win, wanting to continue the season as long as you can and compete for a national championship. And that's really all that matters.”

Bueckers won the Big East Player of the Year this season, the second time she picked up the accolade during her collegiate career. The UConn guard has continued her exceptional run into March Madness.

In four postseason outings for the Huskies, Bueckers is averaging 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She dropped 28 points and gathered 10 rebounds in UConn's 80-73 win over the top-seeded USC Trojans in the Elite Eight.

Bueckers will want to keep up those impressive numbers when UConn takes on Iowa in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.

Meanwhile, Clark's Hawkeyes reached the Final Four by taking down Angel Reese's LSU 94-87 in the Elite Eight.

How to watch Iowa vs. UConn live? TV schedule and live stream details for Final Four clash

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers

The UConn vs. Iowa clash will be broadcast live on ESPN, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.

