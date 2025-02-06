Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Exploring UConn guard's status vs. Tennessee

UConn (21-2, 12-0 Big East) will face their longtime rivals Tennessee (16-5, 4-5 SEC) on Thursday and all eyes are on star guard Paige Bueckers. There is no indication that she is dealing with any injuries so she will likely suit up for the Huskies in this crucial matchup. With fellow guard Azzi Fudd spotted in an arm sling, Bueckers' presence is vital for the Huskies.

Bueckers has been instrumental to UConn's dominance this season. In their game against Butler on Sunday night, she delivered an all-around performance with 18 points, five assists, and three steals. UConn won the game 101-59.

Bueckers would be expected to step up again as No. 5 UConn takes on No. 19 Tennessee in a hostile away environment. She acknowledged the intensity of the matchup and the pride that comes with playing in it ahead of the game.

"You just go in with a lot of pride, knowing how much it means to both programs and both teams," Bueckers said. "It's not just another game, it's not a regular game. But, at the end of the day, there's going to be a winner, there's going to be a loser, and you try to do everything to prepare in the upcoming days to be the winner and come out on top."

Paige Bueckers is no stranger to facing Tennessee. She last played against them in January 2021 when she scored nine points along with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. UConn won the game 67-61. Bueckers missed the last two games against Tennessee due to injury and is eager to face them in her final collegiate season.

Paige Bueckers appreciates UConn's passionate fan support

Paige Bueckers, NCAA Women's Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut (Source: Imagn)

Paige Bueckers also acknowledged the unwavering dedication of UConn fans and their support for the team ahead of the game against Tennessee.

"It makes you feel bad cause you can't get to everybody. As much as you want to sign everything, you want to take pictures with everybody," she said. "[We'd] probably be there [the] whole night. Just wanna stay appreciative of it. Just stay in a state of gratitude to where people spend their money, their time, their effort to come watch us play. We want to perform for them and do well for them."

UConn is set to face Tennessee at 6:30 PM on Thursday at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Fans can watch the match on ESPN and listen to it on UConn Sports Network.

