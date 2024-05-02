Is RJ Davis going to NBA? Exploring North Carolina guard's current status

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis will not be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft and instead will be returning to school. Davis announced it on Instagram, with a simple caption of "I'm back."

Davis is the reigning ACC Player of the Year, having averaged 21.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season while shooting 39.8% from three.

During the season, whether or not Davis would declare for the NBA Draft was a big question. Head coach Hubert Davis was in support of whatever decision Davis made.

"So, if RJ decided not to come back for an extra COVID year, I'm in 100 percent support of that," Hubert Davis, via Bleacher Report.

"If he would come back, I am in 100 percent support of that. I'm glad that our players have choices. More importantly … I'm so excited for the season that RJ has had. That's the thing that puts a smile on my face."

What was RJ Davis' draft stock?

Despite being the reigning ACC Player of the Year, RJ Davis went undrafted in ESPN and Bleacher Report's latest NBA mock draft, which could have played a role in his returning to school.

A knock on Davis is his height, as he's only listed at 6 feet, which could be a concern in the NBA. However, in college, his height hasn't limited him, as he was named ACC Player of the Year, won the Jerry West Award, and was a consensus/unanimous first-team All-American selection.

By returning to school for his fifth and final season, Davis will look to build up his draft stock and try to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Davis has started every game he has played in for the past three years at UNC and has been a key focal point of their offense. By returning to school, Davis will look to help lead the Tar Heels to a national championship.