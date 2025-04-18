Is Serah Williams to LSU imminent? Kim Mulkey's squad reportedly set to host Wisconsin star for campus visit

Wisconsin star Serah Williams is one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal this season. After breaking out as a sophomore with 17.4 points per game at Wisconsin, she took another step forward as a junior. This past season, the Badgers forward averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game.
Despite Serah Williams' impressive play, she was not able to get the Badgers into the March Madness Tournament. As a result, she entered the transfer portal to join a team that will give her a better chance of winning a national championship. A report on Thursday from insider Zack Nagy indicated that Williams is at LSU for a visit. The visit started on Thursday and will continue Friday:
"LSU is set to host Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams for a visit to campus today and tomorrow, sources tell LSU Tigers Sports Illustrated. The 6’4 forward is coming off of a dominant 2024-25 campaign with 19.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG + 2.4 blocks a night. Williams is the No. 3 rated forward in the portal."
The transfer window will remain open until Wednesday. Insider Mitchell Northam previously reported on April 11 that the top contenders to land Williams were LSU, UConn and North Carolina. Although Williams' signing with the Tigers is not imminent, they appear to be the top contender.
By joining head coach Kim Mulkey's squad, Williams would immediately have an opportunity to win a national championship. The Tigers are expected to be one of the top championship contenders next season, with Flau'Jae Johnson leading the team. Adding Serah Williams will only make it more likely that they can go on a deep championship run.
Serah Williams would be LSU's third transfer portal addition this offseason if she joins the Tigers
If Serah Williams joins the LSU Tigers, she would be the team's third transfer portal addition this offseason. The Tigers added Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval on April 7. She is a former five-star prospect who led the Fighting Irish with 55 blocks this past season.
Additionally, the Tigers successfully landed East Carolina transfer Amiya Joyner on Tuesday. She was a huge scoring threat last season, averaging 15.0 points per game. However, if Williams joins the Tigers, she would be by far the biggest addition of the offseason for the team. She would help make up for the loss of Aneesah Morrow.
