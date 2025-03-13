Serah Williams transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Wisconsin star ft. LSU

On Wednesday, Wisconsin forward Serah Williams announced that she would be entering the transfer portal. The Badgers' season came to an end with a first-round loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament, and Williams became one of the first women's basketball stars to announce that she was looking for a new home next season.

Williams has spent all three seasons of her college career at Wisconsin and has been a consistent starter every year. As a junior, she averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game. She led the Badgers in points, rebounds, and blocks in the 2024-25 season.

News of the forward leaving Wisconsin has led to speculation and debate over where she may land for her senior season. Here's a list of five possible landing spots for the star.

Some fans have suggested that Serah Williams could fit in well on Kim Mulkey's LSU squad. No. 10-ranked LSU is always a desirable destination for transfers, and the Tigers could benefit from Williams' skill set.

LSU could use a solid power forward ahead of next season. Star forward Aneeshah Morrow is out of eligibility, and the Tigers need a capable player to take her place. Williams could be the answer.

South Carolina

Who wouldn't want to play for a team that won two national championships in the last three seasons? When Serah Williams announced her intent to transfer, many South Carolina fans encouraged her to join the No. 2 ranked Gamecocks.

However, Dawn Staley's squad has no lack of solid forwards. Freshman Joyce Edwards has stood out for South Carolina this season. The power forward is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game and is shooting an admirable 55.0% from the field.

While seeing Williams at South Carolina would be exciting, her talents may not be of significant need to the team.

Forward Serah Williams - Source: Imagn

USC

At the end of this season, No. 4 ranked USC will lose star Kiki Iriafen to the WNBA draft. The senior is the reigning Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year winner and could be a repeat winner, as she was named one of five finalists for the 2025 award.

Iriafen leads the Trojans in rebounding with 8.3 per game and is the second-highest scorer for the team behind JuJu Watkins, with 18.2 points per game. The loss of the power forward will no doubt affect USC, and they will need someone else to step up to replace Iriafen. Serah Williams could be just that person.

Texas

Some Texas fans have expressed interest on social media in Williams joining the Longhorns. No. 5 ranked Texas will lose power forward Taylor Jones after this season. She serves as a consistent starter for Texas and averages a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per contest.

The Longhorns have a number of other promising power forwards. Aaliyah Moore has one season of eligibility remaining. She has struggled this season but provides Texas with an experienced option.

Kyla Oldacre and Justice Carlton also contribute to Texas in the power forward position, but Williams could be a promising addition to the position for the Longhorns as a solid scorer with plenty of college experience.

Forward Serah Williams - Source: Imagn

Iowa

If Serah Williams wanted to remain in the Big Ten, she could find her new home at Iowa. Caitlin Clark's alma mater is projected to be the sixth seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and continues to draw national attention.

Hawkeyes star power forward Hannah Stuelke is only a junior. Her 7.9 rebounds lead Iowa, and she contributes 12.8 points per game as the second-highest scorer on the team. Fellow power forward Addison O'Grady, who is shooting 62.8% from the field, is a senior. Williams could be a helpful addition in O'Grady's absence.

