Is Steph Curry joining alma mater Davidson? Exploring NBA superstar's latest college basketball gig

Before Steph Curry went on to become the revolutionary star in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, he captivated the attention of the likes of LeBron James while playing for Davidson.

Ad

He became the program's central attention, and with his historic career in the NBA which includes four NBA titles, his Alma mater couldn't be more proud. The relationship further strengthened on Sunday.

Steph Curry takes up the role of assistant GM for Davidson College

Steph Curry has taken a different path from the norm of waiting to retire before starting new endeavors. Curry became the first active player in North American professional sports to take up an administrative role, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Ad

Trending

On Sunday, he reported that Curry has taken the role of assistant general manager of the Wildcats. The All-Star point guard will work alongside Davidson general manager Austin Buntz.

"Warriors' Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN. Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to take an administrative job with NCAA team," Charania tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Curry played three seasons (2006-09) for the Davidson Wildcats.

In his first campaign, Curry averaged 21.5 points per game, leading all NCAA freshmen in scoring. He set the NCAA record for most 3-pointers made by a freshman with 122, helping Davidson to a 29-5 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Curry’s sophomore year (2007-08) was when he became a household name. He led Davidson to an unforgettable March Madness run, leading the 10-seed Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

Ad

Curry returned for his junior season (2008-09) and led the nation in scoring with 28.6 ppg.

During his Davidson tenure, he became a two-time SoCon Player of the Year (2008, 2009), SoCon Freshman of the Year (2007) and three-time first-team All-SoCon (2007, 2008, 2009).

He also won the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player (2008) for his legendary March Madness run.

Curry's other accolades include Consensus first-team all-American (2009), NCAA scoring leader in 2009 and two-time NCAA 3-Point field goals leader (2008, 2009).

His No. 30 jersey number was retired by his school. He earned his degree in 2022, 13 years after leaving for the NBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.