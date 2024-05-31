"Is this a Valkyrie soft launch?": Olivia Nelson and fans speculate about Paige Bueckers' chances of being picked by Golden State in 2025 WNBA draft

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is speculated to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The two-time All-American first-team, winner of the AP Player of the Year and Naismith Award opted into her last collegiate season.

She also won the Nancy Liberman Award and the Wooden Award in 2021. It is safe to say that she will be one of the best players in her draft class. With the numbers she is putting up, the Golden State Valkyries are expected to draft her.

College hoops fans picked up on this speculation and took it to Paige Bueckers' latest Instagram post to speculate on the chances of her joining Golden State.

The logo of the Golden State Valkyries is purple, as is the color of the droplets on Bueckers' face. Fans did not think it was a coincidence and started a commenting spree.

College hoops fans speculate about UConn star's chances of being picked by Golden State in the 2025 WNBA draft

A few fans were very excited to see the color purple on this post:

"Purple Paige purple!!"

"Purpdddd up."

WNBA's Olivia Nelson-Ododa and several other fans thought that the post was a hint that Paige Bueckers was going to the Golden State Valkyries.

"Is this a Valkyrie soft launch?" wrote Olivia of the Connecticut Sun.

"You'd look great in the Valkyries uniform."

There were some more comments by fans who were excited to see Bueckers' partnership with Gatorade.

"Wow."

"Hahahaha I'm literally drinking Gatorade rn."

Do the Valkyries have a chance of signing Paige Bueckers?

An entry into the WNBA with a new Bay Area team could be the start of something big for Bueckers. However, it is not confirmed that the Valkyries will get the first pick.

They will have to wait until December 2024, as the draft holdings for new teams will be announced at that point. They will have to get lottery picks to stand a chance to sign Bueckers.

In the 2023–24 season, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 53% from the field. This included shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc.

