Is Zach Edey playing today vs UConn? Looking at Purdue Center’s availability ahead of NCAA Championship

Purdue Boilermakers star center Zach Edey will play on Monday in the national championship game.

Purdue is set to take on UConn on Monday night in the national championship game. Heading into the game, the Boilermakers will be led by Edey, who won the AP Player of the Year for the second-straight year.

In Purdue's win over NC State, Edey recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds in 40 minutes, as he has continued to be a dominant force on offense for the Boilermakers.

"A lot of their offense goes through Edey and if we can do as much as we can to pressure the ball and cause turnovers and limit Edey’s touches, we’re going to be successful," UConn guard Stephon Castle said during his media availability Sunday, via Yahoo.

"It all starts on the ball with disrupting the passes and not letting them get looks and it’s a job that me, Tristen [Newton] and Cam [Spencer] have to do to set the tone early."

Edey will face UConn center Donovan Clingan, and Castle believes he can succeed against the Purdue center.

"We know how dominant Edey's been all year but we believe in [Clingan] and he's going to have a great game," Castle added. "I feel like they match up pretty well and if they can cancel each other out, then we'll win the battles on the perimeter."

Zach Edey wins second straight AP Player of the Year

Zach Edey became the first player in over 40 years to win the AP Player of the Year title in consecutive years.

Edey is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.1 assists per game this season.

The center will have a big role in Monday's national championship game, and UConn head coach Dan Hurley knows defending Edey will be tough.

"Yeah, you got to pick your poison. I think you got to mix things up. Single coverage for Zach Edey, it's a scary proposition, even with Donovan, 'cause he's a game changer for us at both ends of the court and on the backboard," Hurley said.

"I just think we can't give them one look. They're too good. In a lot of ways, we mirror each other. They're two or three in offense in the country, 12th in defense," Hurley added.

"There's just not a lot of holes in either team. It's NBA-level talent up and down each roster. Teams that are just well-rounded without a lot of vulnerabilities."

UConn enters the national championship game on Monday as a seven-point favorite over Purdue.

