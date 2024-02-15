Is Zach Edey playing tonight vs Minnesota? Purdue center's status explored ahead of Golden Gophers matchup

Purdue star Zach Edey has been dominant in his senior season and will look to continue that against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday.

Purdue comes in as heavy favorites fresh off its 79-59 win against Indiana on Saturday to bring its overall record to 22-2. Edey starred with 26 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Here's the information regarding Edey's availability for No. 2 Purdue's Big Ten clash on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST against Minnesota on Big Ten Network.

Is Zach Edey playing tonight vs. Minnesota?

Zach Edey will play against the Golden Gophers, as Purdue's injury report remains clear before the game. Edey is yet to miss a game this season for the Boilermakers, who are atop the Big Ten.

Zach Edey stats

Zach Edey began his career at Purdue in 2020, where he started just two games as a freshman.

His first career game was against Liberty, where he played 16 minutes and finished with 19 points, shooting 9-10. His first 20-point game came against Wisconsin on Mar. 2, 2021, finshing with 21 points and 7 rebounds.

Edey capped off his freshman season as a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team averaging 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

His sophomore season saw him become a consistent starter for Matt Painter's squad. Edey began to emerge as a star, averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks, earning his Second Team All-Big Ten honors.

As a junior, Edey earned the Big Ten Player of the Year award, averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. At the conclusion of his junior season, Edey announced about returning to Purdue for his final season and not enter the NBA draft.

In 24 games this season, Edey is averaging 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He ranks third in the NCAA in PPG and REB for the Boilermakers, whp are No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

Purdue has seven games remaining on their regular season schedule, with two against ranked opponents. If they can win out, they should once again earn a top seed at the NCAA Tournament in March.

Purdue vs Minnesota: Where to watch?

The Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten) on Big Ten Network, beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be live from the home of the Boilermakers, the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN.

