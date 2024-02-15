Purdue vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 15 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Purdue Boilermarkers host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday at the Mackey Arena.

No. 2 Purdue (22-2, 11-2 in Big Ten) will look to extend their eight-game winning run and boost their chances in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Minnesota (15-8, 6-6 in Big Ten) will aim to bounce back from a five-point loss to Iowa.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 79-59 victory over Indiana on Saturday, with reigning national player of the year Zach Edey producing a double-double. The seven-foot-four Edey finished with 26 points, including his first career 3-pointer. He tallied 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes.

The Boilermakers are averaging 85.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league, and allow opponents 69.5 points per contest. They are ninth in assists, at 18.3 dimes per game, and 18th in rebounds, at 41.3 boards.

Edey (23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) is Purdue's main offensive weapon. He shoots an impressive 62.3% clip on field goals and 71.0% in free throws. The big man is supported by Lance Jones (12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists) and sophomore guard Braden Smith (12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists).

Meanwhile, the Golden Gophers squandered a 20-point deficit to lose 90-85 to Iowa. Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, albeit in a losing effort.

Minnesota averages 76.1 points per contest, and their 18.4 assists per game average is eighth in the tournament. Their defense have given up 68.6 points per game for a point differential of +7.5.

Garcia (17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 46.1% field goals) will be the top offensive option for the Golden Gophers against Purdue. The six-foot-11 forward will have support from Cam Christie (11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists), Mike Mitchell Jr (10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists) and Elijah Hawkins (8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists).

Purdue vs Minnesota: Betting odds

The Boilermakers are 16.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -2,800, while betting for the Golden Gophers pay at +1160. The game's over/under is 146.5 points.

Purdue vs Minnesota: Head-to-Head

Purdue has a 27-17 record against Minnesota, including 7-3 mark in their last 10 games. The Boilermakers trampled the Golden Gophers 61-39 in their last game on Jan. 19, 2023.

Purdue vs Minnesota: Where to watch

The Purdue-Minnesota game will be aired on the Big Ten Network. It will also stream on Fox Sports Go and fuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PST.

Purdue vs Minnesota: Key injuries

Both teams are healthy going into the matchup.

Purdue vs Minnesota: Best picks and prediction

Purdue has been invincible at home this season. The Boilermakers are 12-0 at Mackey Arena and are more likely to win again with Edey leading the charge. Minnesota, meanwhile, has not been good away from home, going 2-4.

Pick: Purdue (-16.5, -2800)

Can Purdue extend their winning streak to nine games? Will Minnesota bounce back from their previous defeat? Let us know in the comments section.