“It can take up to an hour”: JuJu Watkins reveals what goes into preparing her iconic bun before every game

JuJu Watkins is one of the most popular players in college basketball. The USC Trojans guard is a gifted scorer and one of the most marketable figures in collegiate sports.

Aside from her stellar play on the court, Watkins is known for her iconic bun, which she rocks at every game. It's a look that has become synonymous with the USC standout since her freshman season.

In an interview with CBS Sports on Thursday, Watkins was asked about her pregame hair routine. Watkins said,

"The bun takes time, it can take up to an hour. So the process is very long and detailed but it's a key part to my performance." (4:55)

Watkins was also asked to build her perfect hooper. She said,

"Passing Kyrie probably. When it comes to shooting Steph (Curry). For athleticism she said, maybe LeBron. Then for clutch factor LeBron once again."

Watkins is one of the most versatile players in collegiate basketball. She leads her team in scoring with 24.6 points per game. She's a proficient defender who regularly stacks up steals and blocks and comes in clutch for the Trojans.

What's next for JuJu Watkins and USC Trojans?

JuJu Watkins is fresh off a 29-point performance against the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Championship Game. However, it wasn't enough, as the Bruins won 72-67. It was the Bruins' first win over the Trojans in three meetings this season.

Watkins did her best during the matchup, putting up 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals in 40 minutes. However, her 9/28 shooting from the field probably contributed to the surprise loss for the No. 4 Trojans.

The Trojans don't have the time to lick their wounds as the national championship playoffs are around the corner. It's March Madness, so the games will come thick and fast. Hence, Watkins and her teammates need to lock in, figure out the errors, and come out swinging by the time the first postseason game is drawn.

The Trojans are one of the favorites to go all the way, and anything less than a final-four appearance will likely be seen as a disappointment.

