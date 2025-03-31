"It was on me but I made bad decisions": Flau'Jae Johnson gets 100% real on costly turnovers losing LSU the Elite Eight game vs UCLA

Flau'Jae Johnson and LSU's run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end after they succumbed to a 72-65 defeat against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday's Elite Eight clash. The Tigers started the game well but fizzled out as the game progressed.

Johnson finished the game with 28 points, four assists and four rebounds. However, the LSU star still wasn't satisfied with her performance when she interacted with the media after the defeat.

"I don't know. A lot of my turnovers, I don't think they did anything; they were unforced," Flau'Jae Johnson pointed out. "It was on me, but I made bad decisions. I didn't pass it at the right time. Of course, they got length and all of that. But on my end, I feel like it was some unforced turnovers that weren't necessary."

LSU and UCLA had 15 turnovers each, but Flau'Jae Johnson and her teammates felt it was an area where they let their team down. Flau'Jae had a sensational night on the scoring end. But she also registered four turnovers, an area where she felt she could have done better.

LSU's strong run in the NCAA Tournament comes to an end despite Flau'Jae Johnson's heroics

The Tigers had won the national title two years ago, and this was their third consecutive Elite Eight round in the NCAA Tournament. With Flau'Jae Johnson in great form, a lot of people expected LSU to go further in the tournament. However, they fell short against UCLA.

It was a very tight game with LSU taking the lead in the first quarter. But the Bruins fought back in the second quarter as they led 31-25 at the break. Just when it felt that the Bruins were running away with the game, LSU made a comeback and reduced the deficit to only three points.

However, a strong finish from UCLA meant that they punched their first-ever tickets to the Final Four in their program's modern era. Gabriela Jacquez and Lauren Betts finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively. While Timea Gardiner also stepped up with 15 points from the bench.

The overall No. 1 seed in the tournament will be looking to go all the way this time. The Bruins will face the winner of Monday's game between the USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies in the Final Four.

