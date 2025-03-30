Flau'jae Johnson stats today: How did the LSU star fare vs UCLA in March Madness Elite Eight? (Mar. 30)

Flau'jae Johnson and the third-seeded LSU Tigers saw their season end with a 72-65 loss to the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Spokane Arena. It was a disappointing defeat for the Tigers, who failed to reach the Final Four for the second straight year.

Johnson was one of three players to score in double figures for LSU, finishing with a game-high 28 points. She shot 10-for-17 overall, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and made all five of her free-throw attempts. She entered the game averaging 18.3 points on 46.4% shooting.

Flau'jae Johnson also grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists while contributing defensively with two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Here are Flau'jae Johnson's stats from the game against the UCLA Bruins:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Flau'jae Johnson 37 28 4 4 10-17 3-6 5-5 1-3 2 2 1 4

How Flau'jae Johnson's LSU lost in Elite Eight clash vs UCLA

The LSU Tigers got off to a strong start against the UCLA Bruins, building a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The momentum swung in UCLA's favor in the second quarter as the Bruins outscored the Tigers 22-12 to take a 31-25 lead at the break.

UCLA turned things around despite star player Lauren Betts sitting the entire second quarter due to foul trouble.

The Tigers shot just 31.4% from the field in the first half, including 22% from beyond the arc. Johnson struggled early, scoring only four points on 2-for-7 shooting before halftime.

Flau'Jae Johnson #4 of the LSU Tigers reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Spokane Arena. Photo: Getty

Johnson found her groove in the second half, scoring 24 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome UCLA, which reached the Final Four for the first time in program history. Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Aneesah Morrow provided offensive support with 15 points on 7-for-19 shooting, while Mikaylah Williams added 10 points, shooting 4-for-13 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers finished the season with a 31-6 overall record.

