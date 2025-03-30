Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks expresses pride after Peyton Manning’s special message for LSU star

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson received a text message from former NFL star Peyton Manning. Johnson, Hannah Hidalgo and Kiki Iriafen were honored with a Full Court Press crown from ESPN Originals after their impressive performance this season.

“There is no better time to be a fan of women’s college basketball than right now,” Manning said.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Johnson’s mom and manager, Kia Brooks, shared her excitement about Manning’s message.

“When Peyton Manning takes time out of his day to text and call your kid (client), you gotta definitely be doing something right as a Business Mom/Momager!” Brooks wrote.

The post included a quote from Flau’jae, expressing her excitement at the gesture. Johnson has been impressive for the Tigers this season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 46.4%. LSU has secured a spot in the Elite Eight of this season’s NCAA Tournament with Johnson averaging 12.7 points and 45.2 FG%.

Ahead of March Madness, ESPN announced the return of the “Full Court Press” for a second season. Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures are set to bring the four-part series, showing viewers a closer insight into the lives of women’s college basketball players.

Peyton Manning is the founder of Omaha Productions.

Flau'jae Johnson focuses on another championship as she puts rap and podcasting on hold

Flau’jae Johnson has spoken out about her complete focus on March Madness and winning the title. As the Tigers push for another NCAA title, Johnson has put away her off-court passions, including rap and podcasting, to stay laser-focused on the NCAA tournament.

“I’m not focused on my music,” Johnson said. “I’m not focused on my podcast, I’m not focused on none of that stuff. I’m focused on winning the national championship. Because if I won the national championship, then I can focus on everything I want to.”

Beyond music, Johnson has started her show, Best of Both Worlds, featuring conversations with some of the biggest names in basketball. Covering everything from hoops to personal life, Johnson’s podcast has become another avenue for her to connect with fans and fellow athletes.

Moreover, Johnson has built a budding music career as well. She released her debut album, Best of Both Worlds, last year. She also went ahead to collaborate with rap legend Lil Wayne. Despite stepping away from recording and interviews, Johnson made an appearance in a Powerade ad campaign that has aired throughout March Madness.

Now fully focused on the NCAA tournament, Johnson and the Tigers secured an 80-73 victory over NC State to advance to their third consecutive Elite Eight, setting up a showdown with No. 1 seed UCLA. The matchup is a rematch of last year’s tournament, where Johnson had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

