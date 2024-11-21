"It is very much SWINGING": NCAAB fans in splits as Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, & Sarah Strong attend post-game conference in blonde wigs 

After Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies' historic win against Farleigh Dickinson on Wednesday, the star guard, along with Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Kamorea Arnold and others, decided to honor assistant coach Chris Dailey by wearing her signature hairstyle: a blonde bob.

Bueckers, Fudd, and Strong even wore the wigs to the post-game conference. The UConn hoopers were not the only ones who had fun with their temporary yet fun hairstyle.

Several NCAAB fans reacted to them, purposely nodding their heads to make their wigs sway.

"It is very much SWINGING," one fan said.

"IM CRYING THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED TODAY," another fan said.

"BRO WHAT," one fan said.

Fans pointed out that Bueckers loved her look.

"Paige was feeling herself," one fan said.

"The sass Paige has with that wig on," another fan said.

"The way Paige flipping the hair was sending me," one fan said.

Paige Bueckers was asked if she watched WNBA Lottery

The UConn star guard is playing her final season of college basketball and is predicted to be a number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Many college basketball and WNBA fans were excited to see the results of the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery to find out which team would win the chance to sway Paige away.

Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Washington Mystics competed for the No. 1 pick with the winner being the Wings. When Paige Bueckers was asked if she followed the WNBA Draft Lottery on the weekend before the game against Fairleigh Dickinson, she said:

"People think I'm lying. I actually didn't watch it, it was giving me too much anxiety. So I just decided to... whatever was going to happen, regardless of whether I was watching or not, so I just kind of let the things happen and figure out after."

When the reporter asked her about Wings being her potential landing spot in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers said:

"I honestly don't want to get complacent. I want to stay humble, stay grounded, stay in the moment. Nothing in the future is guaranteed, so just taking every moment as it is."

"I'm a firm believer in God has a plan for me, so whatever that is, I'm ready to do it."

The UConn Huskies will next face Oregon State on Monday.

