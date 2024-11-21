UConn star Paige Bueckers reacts to Geno Auriemma NCAA record

Geno Auriemma added another page to his NCAA basketball legacy on November 20, 2024, when his UConn Huskies dominated Fairleigh Dickinson for an 85-41 win. The win made him the winningest coach in NCAA history and the record-breaking accomplishment was met with celebration from his team and fans.

The Huskies didn’t hold back in their tribute to their legendary coach. As a nod to his title as the “Greatest of All Time,” or GOAT, the team presented Auriemma with a real goat during the celebration.

Paige Bueckers, one of UConn’s brightest stars, took to social media to congratulate her coach, sharing a picture alongside him.

Paige Bueckers congratulated Geno Auriemma (Picture Credit: Instagram)

With 1,217 career wins, Auriemma now stands at the top of NCAA Division I basketball, surpassing Tara VanDerveer, who held the record until her retirement.

Paige Bueckers, on the other hand, is dealing with the pressure of her future. The Dallas Wings recently won the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery, positioning themselves to select Bueckers as the No. 1 overall pick.

"People think I'm lying. I actually didn't watch it; it was giving me too much anxiety," Bueckers explained, as reported by X user @JN21666.

She also said, "So I just decided… whatever was going to happen, was going to happen, whether I was watching or not."

Paige Bueckers on Genno Auriemma and Chris Dailey

Bueckers had some lighthearted remarks about the dynamic between Auriemma and his longtime assistant coach, Chris Dailey.

“I feel like every man needs a woman to be around and keep him in check,” she said.

"They’re really a great duo because they both bring different things to the table and help each other be better,” Bueckers added.

Auriemma and Dailey have worked side by side since 1985. From 1985 to now Auriemma’s career has seen unparalleled success. With an 88% winning percentage, he led the Huskies to 11 national championships and 23 Final Four appearances.

Auriemma’s teams have consistently rewritten history books, including a jaw-dropping 111-game winning streak from 2014 to 2017, shattering the previous record of 88 consecutive wins set by John Wooden’s UCLA men’s team. Under his leadership, UConn has qualified for the NCAA Tournament 35 times, missing out only during his first three seasons and in 2020, when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach’s influence extends beyond wins and championships. He has mentored countless players who have gone on to shine in the WNBA, including legends like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart. Currently, UConn boasts 16 former players in the WNBA, the most of any program, with Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards poised to join the ranks.

The game against Fairleigh Dickinson was attended by several UConn icons, including Diana Taurasi, who joined the crowd to honor the coach who played a pivotal role in shaping their careers.

Also read: "He is always giving me s**t": Often butting heads with Geno Auriemma, Sue Bird opens up on relationship with UConn HC

