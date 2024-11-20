UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma has spent 40 years coaching players who would go on to become legends of the game, but few loom larger than one of the greatest basketball players of all time Sue Bird.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CBS Sports writer Isabel Gonzalez shared a humorous anecdote from Bird about her relationship with the 40-year coach, highlighting their similar personalities and frequent butting of heads.

“We’re very similar in some ways, so we butt heads a lot." Bird said. "There’s a lot of, how would you put it, arguing that happens?… he is always just giving me s**t. You are seeing it, that’s our relationship.”

Sue Bird played for four years under Auriemma, during which she helped lead UConn to two national championships and three Big East titles. She averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over her college.

Her college experience laid the foundation for an illustrious WNBA career. Bird spent 19 seasons with the Seattle Storm, earning 12 All-Star selections and solidifying her legacy as one of the league’s all-time greats.

No doubt she was nurtured by her college coach Geno Auriemma, who has his eyes set on becoming the winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history tonight.

Sue Bird to be in attendance as Geno Auriemma eyes win No. 1,217

Geno Auriemma is tied with former Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer for the NCAA Division I career win record at 1,216 victories. A win against Farleigh Dickinson this evening would make Auriemma stand alone at the top of the list.

Auriemma’s career record stands at an impressive 1,216 wins and 162 losses, which is an 88.2% win rate — the highest in the history of basketball. For Auriemma, this milestone is especially meaningful as it comes during his 40th season leading UConn women’s basketball.

Among UConn icons to be in attendance for the game is Sue Bird. In the latest episode of "The Deals" by Bloomberg Originals, Bird shared the lessons she learned while playing under Geno Auriemma at UConn and how those experiences shaped her career.

“He always used to tell us about, he would do this comparison between how it felt when you were ready for a test, ... how it felt when you had studied for that test, how you feel when you walk in that classroom versus when you crammed and you weren’t quite ready."

With history on the line tonight, all eyes will be on Auriemma and the Huskies.

Will coach Geno Auriemma break the all-time win record tonight? Let us know in the comments!

