“It was personal”: Flau'jae Johnson displays Michael Jordan-like energy vs Jerkaila Jordan 1 year after Mississippi State hooper’s trash talk

Flau'jae Johnson had her shot at revenge, as she led the LSU Tigers to an 81-67 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. The junior guard finished with 20 points, five rebounds, one steal and a career-high four blocks.

Johnson's beef with the Bulldogs came after Jerkaila Jordan had led Mississippi State to beat then-No. 9 LSU 77-73 on Jan. 29, 2024. The guard went on social media and made fun of Johnson's nickname, "Big Four."

After bulldozing her opponents, à la Michael Jordan, the LSU star commented on her competitive streak.

"It was personal," Johnson said. "After we lost last year, I took that to heart. And then she went on Twitter and talked about how I was ‘Lil 4.’ So, I was thinking about that since last year.

"I’m a competitor. So, I didn’t care if I scored this game, as long as I did what I did on defense. And I tied my career for four blocks. So, Big Fo.”

Flau'jae Johnson's nickname is a call to her No. 4 jersey she has worn since her high school days at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. The guard often references the number in her music with songs like, "Big 4", "4 WAVE", "4 The Lovers" and more.

Flau'jae Johnson and Jerkaila Jordan's coaches comment on the players' beef

Mississippi State has been struggling in SEC play this season, with a 3-6 run. While Jerkaila Jordan led the Bulldogs with 24 points and five steals last year, she struggled in the rematch, finishing with nine points on a 2-of-12 shooting from the floor.

Bulldogs coach Sam Purcell commented on the highlighted face-off between the two guards. He said during the post-game presser:

"It was highly competitive. I thought Flau'jae did a great job with her length as Jerk was getting to the rim and altering her shots. Jerk being from this state really wanted it bad. You just have to tip the hat to the young lady for the effort she gave tonight."

Meanwhile, LSU coach Kim Mulkey had no knowledge about the supposed beef between Flau'jae Johnson and Jordan. Just like last year, Johnson was tasked with guarding her Bulldogs counterpart, but Mulkey said that it was all per scouting report.

"Well, listening to a scouting report and what to take away on straight line drives, and then, Flau’jae has length," Coach Kim Mulkey said. "And then when you add the length, when she gets her hands up, doesn’t come down and foul, you’re going to have to make a shot against a taller player and she had four blocks.

"I didn’t know it was personal, that was funny, but I don’t care what it takes to motivate yourself. Jordan is a great player. She’s from Louisiana and I’m very familiar with her."

With the win, Flau'jae Johnson LSU will continue SEC play with Thursday's tip off against Missouri.

