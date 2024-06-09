"It really blew me out of the water" — Frankie Fidler shares his Michigan State experience after initially leaning toward Wisconsin Badgers

6-foot-7 forward Frankie Fidler decided to join Michigan State in April 2024. Fidler previously played for the Omaha Mavericks for three seasons.

The 21-year-old Bellevue native entered the NCAA portal after the 2023-24 season and received offers from top colleges, namely Wisconsin, Michigan, Creighton and Nebraska.

Initially, Fidler was attracted to the Wisconsin Badgers mainly because his friend Chucky Hepburn was a player for Wisconsin at the time. However, a visit to Michigan State University changed everything.

"One of my best friends, Chucky Hepburn, was at Wisconsin at the time, and I really wanted to play with him," Fidler said. "So, think that connection had me leaning towards Wisconsin. But after my visit [to Michigan State], it really blew me out of the water, and I really enjoyed my time here." [via The Spiro Avenue Show]

Frankie Fidler was presented with a fresh perspective on his future by the Spartans' extensive history, its vibrant campus life, and its outstanding basketball program that focuses on player growth.

Even though many predicted Fidler to still pick Wisconsin despite the Michigan trip, he announced his commitment to the latter. Meanwhile, Wisconsin basketball suffered a setback after failing to land one of the four-star talents in Frankie Fidler.

Furthermore, Fidler's close friend Hepburn also departed the Badgers to play for the Louisville Cardinals this preseason in another blow for Greg Gard's team.

Frankie Fidler's potential impact on the Spartans

Michigan State found a potential gem after securing the Omaha transfer Frankie Filder. He possesses a versatile skill set as a forward.

Filder had a remarkable performance last season at Omaha. He maintained an average of 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. His size at 6'7" and 205 pounds make him a perfect match for Michigan State's forward roster, joining players such as Malik Hall and Coen Carr.

His ability to score from both close- and long-range, displayed by his 45.2% field goal and 35.6% three-point shooting percentages, will greatly improve Michigan's offensive capabilities.

Additionally, on the defensive end, Fidler's consistency in steals will add value to the Spartans' defensive tactics. He averaged 1.2 steals per game during his previous two seasons at Omaha.

Diving deep into his game logs, Filder showed excellent individual performances in his last few games. He scored 27 points against the Denver Pioneers, an impressive 34 points against the Fighting Hawks and 29 points against Kansas City.

