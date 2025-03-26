"It’s a cop for me" "As she should": Fans react as USC star JuJu Watkins reportedly set to receive new signature Nike Cut G.T. 3 Turbo kicks

College basketball fans are thrilled that USC star JuJu Watkins will reportedly receive her own signature sneakers from Nike.

According to a post on X by sneaker-focused account Kicks Finder on Tuesday, the 19-year-old will have a special edition of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo LE, set to release on Aug. 1 for a projected retail price of $200. It was also reported that the colorway will feature coconut milk and black-amarillo.

Following the announcement, fans expressed their excitement on social media, with many eager to purchase a pair.

“It’s a cop for me!!!! Eye love JuJu,” one fan commented.

“LET’S GO! SO DESERVED,” a fan added.

“HUGE FOR THE PROGRAM,” a USC supporter noted.

The move continues Nike’s growing involvement with college basketball athletes.

Paige Bueckers made history as the first NIL athlete to collaborate with Nike on a Player Edition basketball sneaker when the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 was announced in December.

Now, Watkins joins the ranks as one of the latest college athletes to leverage NIL opportunities with major brands like Nike.

JuJu Watkins to undergo surgery for ACL injury

NCAA Tournament second round: USC vs. Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles native suffered a season-ending knee injury during USC’s 96-59 victory over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night.

The injury occurred in the first quarter as she attempted a fast break while being chased by defenders. She landed awkwardly on her knee, leading to immediate concern from players, fans and team officials.

Medical reports suggest that Watkins has likely suffered an ACL injury, which typically requires surgery and a recovery period of nine months. However, in some cases, recovery can be quicker depending on rehabilitation progress.

The guard suffered an injury scare in a first-round win over UNC Greensboro but managed to stay in the game.

