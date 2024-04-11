"It's definitely in consideration": Jared McCain shares promising update on potential return to Duke for 2024 season

Jared McCain had a great freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils but the team fell short of their goals. While he is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft to be held in June, he may still choose to return to Duke. He is slated to be an easy first-round pick should he opt for the draft.

McCain opened up about his future in a recent interview and that has come as a breath of fresh air for the Blue Devils fan base. The 20-year-old said that he had not ruled out a potential return to Durham for the upcoming season:

“Leaving a legacy wherever I go is something I always pride myself on. And I’ve always prided myself on just working hard and making sure people know that I actually care about this because a lot of stuff can get lost in translation because of social media. So, it’s definitely in consideration, for sure. That’s why I came here – to win a national championship,” he was quoted as saying by On3.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Jared McCain #0 of the Duke Blue Devils warms up prior to a game against the James Madison Dukes in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 24, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McCain made it to the ACC All-Rookie Team of 2024 on account of his performances on the court. He averaged 14.3 points per game this season with his assist average coming up at 1.9 per game. He also caught 5 rebounds per game on average. The Blue Devils made it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament but lost out to their in-state rivals, North Carolina State.

How Jared McCain coped with the disappointing end to the 2023-24 season

After the Blue Devils fell to NC State in the Elite Eight, Jared McCain turned to music for solace. The 20-year-old chose mxmtoon’s song ‘Prom Dress’ to lift his spirits.

"Singing the March Madness pain away,"he wrote in the caption.

McCain finds himself in consideration for the 2024 NBA Draft just after his freshman year. If he does want to make the step up, he has until April 27th to decide. However, giving Duke another year might be on the cards if he wants to win the NCAA Championship.

