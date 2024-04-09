Despite a strong showing in the NCAA tournament, Duke guard Jared McCain couldn't prevent the Blue Devils from losing 76-64 to the NC State Wolfpack in the Elite Eight.

McCain registered 32 points, six rebounds, and an assist on 45.5% shooting, including 40% shooting from beyond the arc.

A recent Instagram reel by Overtime showed the $1.4 million NIL-valued (via On3) Duke star singing away his sorrows after the heartbreaking loss a few days ago.

"I'm sitting here just crying in my prom dress. I'd be the prom queen if crying was a contest," McCain sings.

"Singing the March Madness pain away," the caption reads.

How does Jared McCain deal with trolls and popularity?

Jared McCain has quickly become one of the stars of the just-ended college basketball season due to his performance on the court and social media personality off the court.

He has amassed 3.7 million followers across various social media platforms, with whom he regales with clips of himself singing and showing the background of being a college basketball player.

This aspect of his personality has brought him several NIL deals and endorsements with brands like Crocs, Celsius, Sally Hansen and Champs, which have rocketed him to No. 2 in the college basketball NIL rankings.

In an interview with On3, the Duke star explained how his personality fueled some of the deals he has gotten that have boosted his NIL valuation to $1.4 million.

“I’ve always been wanting to just do things a little differently,” he said. “Definitely started with the painting nails, obviously. But everything I do is kind of geared toward, ‘Is this going to fit my personality?’

"Like signing with Celsius, just doing things that fit and align with my ideas, my goals and everything I stand for. That’s been a major key for me, picking anything I do. Just being myself."

McCain is no stranger to the negative aspects that come with it.

During a recent interview with On3, Jared McCain discussed the negativity that comes with losing on various social media platforms and how he has learnt to cope with it.

“It’s tough sometimes, especially when you lose games,” McCain said. “Everybody wants to critique everything. But coach made it very clear at the beginning of the season, that’s going to happen. Because there are so many people that are going to say so many crazy things online, you just have to block it out.”

Jared McCain is projected to be the No. 19 pick for the Toronto Raptors by ESPN during the 2024 NBA Draft.

