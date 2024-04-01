Duke Blue Devils freshman Jared McCain is quickly becoming one of the most talked about players of the 2024 NCAA tournament after guiding his team to the Elite Eight.

McCain had a lights-out shooting bonanza during the Blue Devils' 93-55 blowout win against the Jams Maddison Dukes in the second round of March Madness. He finished the game with 30 points on 72.7% shooting from deep.

In an interview with the Blue Devils' social media team, the $1.1 million NIL-valued Duke star (as per On3) recently revealed his approach to combating the physicality he has been subjected to during the big dance.

"I want to be in this high-pressure situations. I know what's gonna happen, I know what they're gonna do. A lot of people try to be physical, so I just got to combat that fight and it will all come back to me," McCain said.

Why does Jared McCain paint his nails?

Jared McCain has not only taken college basketball by storm on the court, he has become a veritable social media star with his singing and dancing videos.

He has also become a trend with his dressing and the unusual practice of painting his nails, reminiscent of former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

Jared McCain recently announced an NIL deal with beauty house Sally Hansen to promote their nail polish brands.

"I'm sorry if that offends any of you guys," he said in the TikTok clip announcing the deal.

During an interview with Complex last year, Jared McCain explained that the practice of painting his nails started during the COVID-19 quarantine and it has come to reflect his personality.

"I'm always just gonna be myself, and as for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it," McCain said. "I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw and I like to get manicures and pedicures.

"I take care of my body. Some of these people hate, I don't know if they do take care of their body. So doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now."

As he continues to lead the Blue Devils deeper into the 2024 NCAA tournament, Jared McCain becomes even more renowned for his off-court activities and brand deals.