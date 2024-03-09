Duke Blue Devils freshman guard Jared McCain has been one of the revelations of the basketball season. He has averaged 13.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 assists on 45.7% shooting from the field.

He recently posted a link to his apparel collection consisting of a black t-shirt of himself showing off his painted nails on an Instagram story with the caption:

"New drop."

Jared McCain's IG

Jared McCain soldiers on despite taunts

Jared McCain has quickly established himself as one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball due to his outgoing nature. This has had the effect of winning him new fans and plenty of criticism.

While appearing on an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark podcast," former Detroit Pistons and North Carolina power forward John Henson taunted McCain endlessly, questioning his toughness due to his eclectic nature.

"Bro, bro, bro, bro, bro, if I played and Jared McCain was singing on Instagram and all that stuff, man, we would have Reggie Bullock and been like, Look, man, put him in a locker," Henson said. "Man, this dude is not getting off on us. He's not gonna get off on us. So, he's a good player — don't get it twisted — but if he's a dawg, man, what did Paul Pierce say?

"Like, what kind of dawg is he? Is he a pit bull? Or is he a golden retriever? We can't call everybody dawgs. But he's a good player."

Jared McCain has gained a huge social media following with 745,000 followers on his Instagram due to his outgoing nature and posting videos of himself dancing to songs.

Another aspect that has brought him lots of attention is his nail-painting ways. Last year, he explained to Complex why he indulged in the unusual practice despite the occasional pushback from fans.

“At an early age, I’ve always been told to just be myself, like I’m always just gonna be myself,” he said. “And as for the painted nails, I saw it during quarantine, and I just started doing it. I never saw anything wrong with it, like I understand girls do it. I understand men have started to do it a little more recently, but it was just something I saw.”