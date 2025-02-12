"It's glorious","Genius idea": Fans react as Creighton keeps $1 Beer Night on Dan Hurley's return to Omaha with UConn

Creighton Bluejays continued its $1 Beer Night initiative when Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies visited Omaha on Tuesday. The promotional offer is part of the Fan Appreciation & Power Stripe Out initiative, which offers canned beers and sodas at a flat rate of $1 to fans before the game begins. The gesture helps intensify the home crowd during key games, adding another layer to the home-court advantage.

Fans were also requested to wear specific colors to create certain effects in the arena, achieved by releasing a seating chart according to the colors fans need to wear.

Fans reacted to Creighton's initiative as it made waves on social media:

"Its the simple things we need in life!!!" a fan wrote.

"It’s glorious," another fan commented.

"The fact that Creighton is doing this and the Friars have not is honestly embarrassing," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in to praise the program's move:

"@UMassMBB @UMassAmherst @UMassADBamford I’ve been saying this every year since 2017. Should be zero reason why you don’t do a dollar beer and hotdog night to get students to fill the crowd. You need to build a fan culture-you all already removed that from hockey w the goal song," a fan commented.

"Genius idea," another fan wrote.

"Sounds like a good time in Omaha," another fan commented.

Dan Hurley's crew upsets the Creighton Bluejays

The game began as the Creighton Bluejays fans wanted. After trading a triple in the first minute, the home team slowly built a 37-29 lead at the break. Greg McDermott's team held Dan Hurley's crew to just 28 of 11 shooting (39.2%) in the first half.

However, the Huskies cut the lead to one in less than two minutes into the second half. The team then mounted a 17-9 run to clinch a lead and grip the momentum.

The CHI Health Center Omaha shut down every key UConn scorer but could not find a solution for Liam McNeeley. The freshman posted a career-high 38 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes while shooting 12 of 22 overall. 23 of those points came in during Dan Hurley's comeback efforts while ensuring the 70-66 win.

