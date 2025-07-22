"It's gonna be hard for NCAA to police": Analyst Jay Bilas discusses NIL structure in college basketball with Gilbert Arenas 

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas shared his views on the current state of the Name, Image and Likeness structure during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; podcast. The two had an intriguing discussion regarding the potential of setting NIL caps and whether or not the NCAA can effectively monitor the deals. On Monday, Bilas shared a clip of the podcast discussion on Instagram, where Arenas questioned how the NCAA can properly judge a player’s market value in this NIL era. &quot;I think it's going to be hard for the NCAA to police,&quot; Bilas said. &quot;What I think they're looking to do is try to limit, like, say you’re at the University of Arizona playing now, and a local car dealer says, 'We're going to give you $2 million to do commercials for our car dealership.' And the dealership only grosses $1 million a year. &quot;They're not going to — like, nobody's going to pay anybody that amount of money. When they're doing that, they're just funneling money to a player as a pay-for-play thing. And I'm good with that. I think they should be allowed — I think your market value is what anybody wants to pay. &quot;But since they're doing this cap, that's what they're looking to stop. They're not going to police some deal that pays a guy $50,000 or $150,000 or something like that. They're going to worry about the really big numbers,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBilas said he doesn’t like the idea of capping schools at $20 million per year to fund entire athletic programs. He made the point that paying strength coaches millions but putting limitations on the athletes does not make sense. Jay Bilas explains how player contracts may reduce transfer-related concerns significantlyWith schools now able to pay players directly, in the wake of the House v. NCAA settlement, analyst Jay Bilas suggests that contracts may help reduce transfer-related issues. During his appearance on &quot;The Homer Hour&quot; with Steve True, Bilas spoke at length about the new model and how it might impact the sport. &quot;The $20.5 million going forward — there’s an argument to be made that that’s going to make things cleaner and easier ... now, schools can theoretically sign players to contracts,&quot; he said (Timestamp- 3:40 onwards). &quot;That would help alleviate some of the transfer concerns that many people have.&quot; Bilas also argued that contracts, with conditions on academic performance and financial buyouts for early departures, would make it more costly for players to leave, thus reducing frequent transfers.