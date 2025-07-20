  • home icon
"Getting gas station looking n**gas": Gilbert Arenas hands brutal stray to Lakers' former DPOY signing as Luka Doncic's new running mate 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 20, 2025 05:24 GMT
Gilbert Arenas was furious after the LA Lakers reportedly signed former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart as Luka Doncic's new backcourt partner. The Washington Wizards bought him out, paving his way to a two-year $11 million deal with LA. Arenas wasn't a fan of the move, seemingly because of Smart's back-to-back injury-riddled seasons over the past few years.

After the deal was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday, "Agent Zero" went on a passionate rant to diss Smart and the Lakers for planning to put pen to paper.

"Shams, stop dawg," Arenas said. "We don't want no more, we don't want nobody else, man. Stop with the breaking news ... Nobody knew he [Smart] was a f**king free agent, to even be on the Lakers!
"Are we having open tryouts? Did I miss the f**king memo? ... They going and getting gas station looking n**gas now, man. Whose enxt? Huh? Kwame Brown?"

Since leaving the Boston Celtics in 2023, Smart has played a combined 54 games. He averaged a career-high 14.5 points in 20 games during the 2023-24 season with Memphis. In 2024-25, his average for the Grizzlies and Wizards dropped to 9.0 ppg on 39.3% shooting, including 34.8% from 3.

However, the Lakers won't be concerned about his offense. They need him for defense. Acquiring a perimeter defensive threat next to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James was one of their priorities, so they won't be as bothered about acquiring someone of Smart's reputation without spending trade assets.

It's a team-friendly short-term deal, so it won't matter much in the grand scheme of things if it doesn't work out. However, if it does, the Lakers could receive a major boost next season.

Luka Doncic recruited Marcus Smart to Lakers

New LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been actively improving them this offseason. Knowing that the team lacks assets to improve with trades, Doncic made the most of his reputation among NBA players, helping LA sign former No.1 pick Deandre Ayton and 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart, according to The Athletic's Dan Woike.

"In addition to that, league sources said, Dončić has been an active recruiter for the Lakers this summer and helped secure commitments from Ayton and Smart after both unexpectedly hit free agency via contract buyouts," Woike reported on Saturday.

The Lakers arguably couldn't have done a better job than they have this summer with their roster moves. They addressed their three biggest needs by acquiring Ayton, Smart, Adou Thiero and Jake LaRavia, all without spending trade assets. Ayton fills in the void at the starting center position, and Smart gives them the point-of-attack presence they've long coveted.

Thiero is potentially a ready-to-contribute piece with his athleticism and defense and LaRavia gives LA another sharpshooter. The Lakers lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, but that opened up their flexibility. They are deeper and better at multiple positions compared to last season post the Doncic trade.

