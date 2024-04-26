"It's happening" - College hoops fans speculate $3.7 million NIL-worth Bronny James will join Duquesne after HC's iconic LeBron James celebration

The budding future of Bronny James, who has declared for the 2024 NBA draft and entered the transfer portal, may have received a significant hint, thanks to a childhood friend of his dad, LeBron James.

Dru Joyce, a longtime friend and high school teammate of The King was named the head coach of the Duquesne men's basketball team, and his first order of recruitment business might involve Bronny whose NIL is estimated at $3.7 million (via on3.com).

Taking to X, Dru posted the iconic chalk-toss celebration that James has made famous in his 21-year career, a move he borrowed from his childhood idol, Michael Jordan.

Tagging his team in the post, fans immediately speculated that the move confirmed the former USC Trojans guard's possible arrival to the team for the 2024-25 season.

Mid-Major Basketball was quick to make the connection, posting a gif of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar doing the same routine on the day he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league's all-time scoring record.

Most fans speculated about the connection to Bronny, with one anticipating:

"It's happening"

Most fans mirrored the sentiments:

"Bronny SZN", one fan commented.

Another fan claimed that they had predicted the move long ago.

"bronny def going there! I told you a month ago I knew this would be the move. Watch I’m right!!"

One fan gave in their two-pence, predicting Bronny's potential destination between Duquesne and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"I called it either You or OHIO STATE"

After a less-than-stellar season for the Trojans, one fan was ready to hype up the youngster and get him back on track.

"Let's get right bronny"

There were a few doubters as well, calling to the fact, that Bronny averaged just 4 points a night for USC the previous year.

"Big celebration for a dude who averaged 4 pts per game", one fan aired his doubt.

Bronny in attendance for LeBron and the Lakers going down 0-3

As LA went down 0-3 to the reigning NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, in a rematch of last year's Conference Finals, the cameras caught sight of Bronny James in the crowd, cheering the purple and gold on.

The series followed a similar script in all three games, with the Lakers taking an early lead before Denver mounted a comeback in the third quarter to take the game home in the fourth.

The Lakers held a 12-point lead, only to see it dwindle to just 4 points by halftime. Denver's hot shooting in the second quarter, going 12-16 from the field, gave them an 8-point lead going into the second half. From there, LA made just five 3-pointers on the night, and could not mount a comeback, falling 112-105.

No team in the NBA's 76-year history has made a comeback from a 0-3 deficit. Preparations for the off-season could begin in Hollywood, where an eligible Bronny could be on the radar for the Lakers to pair with his father.

