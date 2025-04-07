"It's not heartbreaking": Dawn Staley tries to rationalize UConn title game loss for South Carolina

UConn dominated Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in Sunday’s championship game in Tampa, crushing the Gamecocks' hopes of a third title in four years.

Ad

South Carolina struggled from start to finish, shooting just 31%. No player reached double digits until late in the game, as UConn's pace and pressure were simply too much.

After the loss, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley offered a calm, clear-headed perspective:

"It's not heartbreaking because you could see it happen in real time," she said. "When you have that understanding, you figure out ways in which you how to get better".

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It’s a mindset that reflects why hoops fans believe Staley is one of the game’s top coaches - learning on the fly - even in defeat.

Dawn Staley keeps it real after South Carolina’s title loss to UConn

UConn didn’t just win the national championship, according to Dawn Staley, they “beat our a**.”

The South Carolina coach didn’t sugarcoat her team’s first loss in a title game, offering praise for the Huskies after Sunday’s defeat.

Ad

“Our kids gave it all they had,” Staley said, according to Black Sports Online. “We lost to a very, very good basketball team that beat our a**, but they didn’t make us like it. There’s a difference.”

The Gamecocks struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away 11 times while shooting just 34.4%.

“We didn’t take care of the basketball,” Staley said. “We took a couple of bad shots. We didn’t make layups. And they make you pay.”

Ad

South Carolina will lose key seniors like Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao, players who helped build a powerhouse. But Staley is optimistic about her younger core and hopes thaat the sting of defeat motivates them.

“I hope they’re crying,” she said of players like freshman Joyce Edwards and sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley. “Because from crying they have emotion about losing, makes you work hard in the offseason.. and how we close the gap with that.”

Ad

Staley might not have handed UConn warm congratulations, but her words made one thing clear: they earned the victory. And if we’re lucky, this rivalry just got a bit more personal ahead of next season.

Also Read: Dawn Staley hints imminent South Carolina Transfer Portal activity to solve major problems they will face next NCAA season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here