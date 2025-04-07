"It's not heartbreaking": Dawn Staley tries to rationalize UConn title game loss for South Carolina

UConn dominated Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in Sunday’s championship game in Tampa, crushing the Gamecocks' hopes of a third title in four years.
South Carolina struggled from start to finish, shooting just 31%. No player reached double digits until late in the game, as UConn's pace and pressure were simply too much.
After the loss, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley offered a calm, clear-headed perspective:
"It's not heartbreaking because you could see it happen in real time," she said. "When you have that understanding, you figure out ways in which you how to get better".
It’s a mindset that reflects why hoops fans believe Staley is one of the game’s top coaches - learning on the fly - even in defeat.
UConn didn’t just win the national championship, according to Dawn Staley, they “beat our a**.”
The South Carolina coach didn’t sugarcoat her team’s first loss in a title game, offering praise for the Huskies after Sunday’s defeat.
“Our kids gave it all they had,” Staley said, according to Black Sports Online. “We lost to a very, very good basketball team that beat our a**, but they didn’t make us like it. There’s a difference.”
The Gamecocks struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away 11 times while shooting just 34.4%.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball,” Staley said. “We took a couple of bad shots. We didn’t make layups. And they make you pay.”
South Carolina will lose key seniors like Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao, players who helped build a powerhouse. But Staley is optimistic about her younger core and hopes thaat the sting of defeat motivates them.
“I hope they’re crying,” she said of players like freshman Joyce Edwards and sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley. “Because from crying they have emotion about losing, makes you work hard in the offseason.. and how we close the gap with that.”
Staley might not have handed UConn warm congratulations, but her words made one thing clear: they earned the victory. And if we’re lucky, this rivalry just got a bit more personal ahead of next season.
