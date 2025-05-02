"It's MEEZY DAY": Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah O'Neal sends heartwarming wish on sis Me'Arah O'Neal's special day

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Taahirah O'Neal sent a sweet birthday message to baby sister, Me'Arah O'Neal, on social media. The Florida Gators star turned 19 years old on Thursday, and her sister celebrated her on her Instagram story.

Ad

The post is a photo, featuring the Florida freshman posing between her sisters, Taahira and Amirah O'Neal, under her No. 32 Jersey.

"Happy 19th Birthday to our beautiful baby sister @mearahoneal !!! It's MEEZY DAY. Act accordingly," the post was captioned.

Taahira O'Neal baby sister Me'Arah O'Neal a happy birthday on IG story. Image via @taahirahoneal

Me'Arah O'Neal is the youngest daughter of Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson. She has two sisters and two brothers. Her eldest brother, Shareef O'Neal, played at UCLA from 2018-2020 before transferring to LSU, where he played from 2020-22. He played two seasons in the NBA G League after he failed to make it in the NBA draft.

Ad

Trending

Her elder brother Shaqir has transferred to the Sacramento Kings from Florida A&M, while her sister, Amirah, played for LSU before transferring to Texas Southern. Taahirah is Shaquille's eldest daughter from his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Shaquille O'Neal expresses confidence in daughter Me'Arah O'Neal's basketball skills

Following in a famous parent's footsteps can come with a lot of pressure, but NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a lot of confidence in his youngest daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal.

Ad

Me'Arah joined Florida women's basketball as a 31st-ranked player in the 2024 class. But her dad expressed his belief that she is the family's next basketball star.

"I don't like to put pressure on my babies, but she works out with my sons and I think it's fair to say one day, if she continues, Me'Arah will probably be the best women's basketball player ever," O'Neal said during his Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech in 2016. "She's that good."

Ad

Me'Arah O'Neal led Episcopal High School (Houston) to a Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girls' state basketball title. She also played in the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game and the 2024 Jordan Brand Classic Game.

Despite being courted by her father's alma mater, LSU, O'Neal announced her commitment to Florida in November 2023. Other prestigious schools that wanted her commitment included Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

At Florida, O'Neal showed her potential but she sustained a facial injury which derailed her performances on the court. She ended her freshman season averaging 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists on 42.5 percent shooting per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here