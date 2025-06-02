  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "It's Pac 8 again" "Hate this more than anything": Fans react as five Mountain West teams send petitions to join former Power conference

"It's Pac 8 again" "Hate this more than anything": Fans react as five Mountain West teams send petitions to join former Power conference

By Joel Reyes
Modified Jun 02, 2025 02:48 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Mountain West Conference Tournament- San Diego State vs Wyoming - Source: Imagn
A detailed view of the Mountain West Conference logo at midcourt before the game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Wyoming Cowboys at the Thomas & Mack Center. Photo: Imagn

The Mountain West Conference will look different starting next year. Five Mountain West members officially sent letters of resignation from the conference over the weekend. Utah State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Boise State and Colorado State set to join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The said schools had announced their intention to leave for the Pac-12 last September. They filed the formal paperwork and paid the $5,000 deposit on Saturday night to avoid getting a large exit fee from MWC, with their impending switch drawing various reactions from college hoops fans.

"So now it’s the pac 8 again," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Hate this more than anything. F***ing puke," another fan commented.
Ad
"You still realize it’s not the PAC 12, since you only have 7 football programs. You technically don’t even have enough programs to have a conference at all, you need at least 8. Even at 8 schools you would not be considered a power conference," one fan pointed out.
Ad

Here are some other reactions.

"BACK THE PAC!!!!!! Now let’s add Memphis, Tulane, UTSA, & USF (or at least one from that group) and call it a day," one fan shared.
"So who the F is the next school to join…" another fan asked.
"They would not have signed unless they know who the 8th member is. I guess we have to wait until June 4 to find out!" one fan tweeted.
Ad

The five departing teams and Mountain West are still mediating as to how much money the conference is owed following their exits. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, each school may have to pay around $18 million to leave the MWC.

How Mountain West teams fared in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

The Mountain West Conference sent four teams to the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, finishing this year's March Madness with a 2-4 overall record. Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State secured spots in the Big Dance, with the Rams and the Lobos grabbing first-round victories.

Ad
New Mexico Lobos coach Richard Pitino has a word with guard CJ Noland (#0) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on March 21, 2025. Photo: Imagn
New Mexico Lobos coach Richard Pitino has a word with guard CJ Noland (#0) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on March 21, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Colorado State recorded a massive upset in the first round, beating No. 5 seed Memphis 78-70. They came close to reaching the Sweet 16, losing 72-71 to No. 4 seed Maryland in the second round. New Mexico defeated No. 7 seed Marquette 75-66 in their round-of-64 clash before the Lobos lost to Michigan State in the second round.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications