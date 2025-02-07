“It’s still our ball”: UCLA teammates hype up Kiki Rice snaps from Ohio State win as Bruins extend their unbeaten run to 22-0

UCLA star Kiki Rice poured in 12 points and grabbed three rebounds in the No. 1 Bruins' 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State on Wednesday. She shared multiple photos from the matchup at Pauley Pavilion on Instagram.

"We move," Rice captioned the post, adding a thread emoji.

Several of her teammates, including junior transfer Timea Gardiner, senior forward Angela Dugalic, junior forward Gabriela Jaquez and freshman Zania Socka-Nguemen, hyped up the post with their comments.

"And it’s still our ball💆🏿‍♀️," Socka-Nguemen wrote.

"Typeeee," Gardiner commented.

"Cool girl 😎," Dugalic added.

"Let’s gooo," Jaquez chimed in.

UCLA players commented on IG Rice's post

One of the photos showed a close-up look at Kiki Rice's Player Edition Jordan Heir sneakers. She debuted the shoe — which features a Jumpman logo with her personal inspiration embedded — during the win over Maryland on Jan. 27.

The Ohio State victory moved UCLA to a historic 22-0 record, extending its win streak to the longest in program history, passing the 21-game record set in 1977-78.

The Bruins' leading scorer, Lauren Betts, was even more dominant in the win, posting her 12th double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Kiki Rice shares her thoughts on Ohio State's challenge after the win

While the UCLA Bruins finished the game comfortably with a 13-point win over Ohio State, they faced a tough test from the 8th-ranked team throughout the game. After the third quarter, the Bruins were only up by two points as the score read 44-42. However, a 15-0 run from UCLA in the fourth quarter ultimately sealed the victory.

Kiki Rice, who had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, spoke about the challenges the Buckeyes posed during the postgame interview.

"Ohio State's a great team. They bring a lot of pressure," she said. "We really haven't played against a team with that same style of play in a while, so it took a little while to get settled. First quarter was a little bit rough just to take care of the ball, but we eventually found a rhythm."

Kiki Rice further highlighted her team's versatility in scoring, with contributions from multiple players.

"That's the best thing about this team — the amount of ways we can score and defend," Rice said. "Any night, it could be anyone. What makes it so hard to scout us and stop us is that we have a variety of options."

The Bruins travel to take on the Oregon Ducks on Sunday before facing their Big Ten rival USC on Feb. 13.

