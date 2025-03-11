“It’s time to say goodbye to the game”: Miami’s Haley Cavinder bids farewell to basketball with heartwarming tribute

After five seasons, Haley Cavinder's college career has come to an end. The guard has spent the past two seasons at Miami after three seasons at Fresno State. The Hurricanes came up short of an ACC Tournament appearance, so Cavinder's time on the court came to a close at the end of the regular season.

Cavinder bid farewell to basketball in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side," Cavinder wrote.

"It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am."

Cavinder's heartfelt post included recent pictures and videos of her and her twin sister Hanna on the court for Miami, as well as pictures of the pair as children and a video of Haley waving to the Hurricanes crowd while holding a basketball that celebrates her 2,500 career points.

Haley Cavinder's senior season at Miami

Haley Cavinder concluded her college career with a solid season at Miami. She started in all 29 games for the Hurricanes, averaging 34.8 minutes on the court.

The guard increased her stats in every major category. Her 18.2 points per game led Miami and were up from 12.2 ppg in the 2022-23 season. Cavinder also led the team in assists with 4.7, an increase from 2.5. She increased her average rebounds from 4.9 in the 2022-23 season to 6.5 this year and boosted her average blocks and steals.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

In her final season with Miami, Cavinder shot a career-best 46.2% from the field and made 80.0% of her free throws, second-best on the team. She finished her college career with a West Coast road trip to California. In that conference contest, Cavinder recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.

