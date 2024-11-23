“It wasn’t a perfect situation”: Angel Reese fondly looks backs on her transfer experience and winning championship at LSU

Angel Reese played two seasons with the Maryland Terrapins before transferring to LSU in 2022. With the Tigers, the forward won an NCAA championship in 2023 and was later picked No. 7 by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft.

On Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," the former LSU star recalled her college transfer experience with the guest, UCF's Mikey Williams.

"And then getting up and transferring, like, it's scary," Reese said. "But I won a national championship from it. So I was like, 'I got something out of it.' It wasn't a perfect situation.

"Every day I didn't come to practice being like, 'Yeah, I love being here.' But at the end of the day, I got what I wanted out of it. And now I look back and like, I love LSU."

During her two years at LSU, Angel Reese averaged 20.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while starting every game. Last season, Reese led the Tigers to the Elite Eight before passing the baton to Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow.

Angel Reese credited LSU coach Kim Mulkey for her easy transition to the WNBA

While most rookies struggle to go from college basketball to the professional league, Angel Reese settled into her new role quickly. In an interview from June, the forward credited LSU coach Kim Mulkey for preparing her for the change.

“I think my transition has been great,” Reese said. “It hasn’t been a super big, huge surprise because Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment. At LSU, our practice was like four hours. We were ready, we were working.

"I thought training was going to be harder. I think I was really prepared. I didn’t have any WNBA surprises yet.”

Angel Reese broke many records in her first season at Chicago, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Her incredible run was cut short after she sustained a wrist injury.

Angel Reese is focusing on her recovery and will return to action in January with Unrivaled, a professional 3x3 women's basketball league formed by former UConn Huskies Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The league has six teams, and Reese will play for the Rose Basketball Club, which is coached by Nola Henry.

