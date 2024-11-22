Mikey Williams picks 3 favorite WNBA players on Angel Reese's podcast: "I don't gotta say it"

UCF guard Mikey Williams joined Angel Reese on Thursday's episode of her podcast, 'Unapologetically Angel.' The two players discussed their lives on the court, with Williams set to make his college debut, and off it.

When talking about their favorite players in the men's and women's leagues, Angel Reese asked Mikey Williams to name his favorite WNBA players.

"I like Rickea (Jackson)," the guard said (40:00). "I like Zia (Cooke) too. I know them, though, too. So I've been liking them. Yeah, I don't got to, I don't got to say it. (Angel Reese)"

Trending

Mikey Williams was also asked to name his Mount Rushmore of NBA players and his list included LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"I can't go in order, but I gotta get Bron up there, obviously," Williams said. "I gotta go Jordan up there. I gotta go Kobe. Probably Shai. It's probably everybody's tough but it is what it is." (33:23)

"There been so many good players. Yeah, some players just had that something to them, like, that helps like on the court like Jordan, like he had that factor, like he was cold, but it was just like him too like what they that aura."

Mikey Williams prepares for his college debut with UCF

Mikey Williams was a Class of 2023 recruit and was set to play for Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers. However, he was arrested in April and charged for allegedly shooting at a car with people. He pleaded guilty in November and this August, Williams was sentenced to a year of probation with his felony charge being reduced to a misdemeanor.

Knights coach Johnny Dawkins shared during the Big 12 media day in October that, after conducting thorough due diligence, he chose to place his trust in Williams.

"He's been a joy to coach, and that's what it's about, giving young people second chances," Dawkins said (via ESPN). "And this young man is a teenager, and things happen, unfortunately, in our lives.

"And if we were in a world where no one got second chances, I don't know where any of us would be right now. And so I'm just really proud of our university for taking that type of stand."

Mikey Williams is currently sidelined with a foot injury but will be making a return to the UCF line-up soon.

Also read: Angel Reese’s relationship question makes UCF’s Mikey Williams shy: “I be feeling the same way, oh my god”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here